Former WWE Superstar Ezekiel Jackson (Rycklon Stephens) appeared as a contestant on The Price is Right earlier this week.

Jackson and his family even made it to the Showcase Showdown part of the show, where three contestants who have won their way up on stage spin a big wheel to determine how close they must come to $1.00 without going over.

Jackson worked for WWE between 2007 and 2014, rising his way up through FCW before debuting on SmackDown. He left the company as a one-time Intercontinental Champion and the last-ever ECW Champion.

Following his WWE departure, Jackson had brief stints at IMPACT Wrestling and Lucha Underground, before calling time on his pro wrestling career. He currently works as a fitness coach.

You can see below for a photo of Ezekiel Jackson and his family on The Price is Right.

Hey look who it is! Ezekiel Jackson on 'The Price is Right' this week. He looks great! pic.twitter.com/dA4KNphPwG — Humble Wrestling (@WrestlingHumble) April 20, 2022

