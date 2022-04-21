Another stacked card was announced for AEW Dynamite next week, including an interesting match-up that puts Dax Harwood against his FTR teammate, Cash Wheeler. The two will compete in a singles match as part of the men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament qualifiers, with the winner advancing to the first round alongside Kyle O’Reilly and Samoa Joe.

There will also be a ladder match between Scorpio Sky and Sammy Guevara for the TNT Championship, a style of match that Guevara has become somewhat of a specialist at. Guevara said he would only do the match if Scorpio agreed to a mixed tag where Paige VanZant joins him to wrestle Guevara and Tay Conti.

It looks like the longtime rivalry between Hikaru Shida and Serena Deeb is nearing its end. During tonight’s episode, the two women questioned what will finally end the brutality between the two. It was then revealed that they will settle the score in a Philly Street Fight on next week’s show.

You can see the full card below:

Wardlow vs. Lance Archer

Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Qualifier

Dax Harwood vs. Cash Wheeler

Ladder Match for the TNT Championship

Sammy Guevara (c) vs. Scorpio Sky

Dante Martin, The Varsity Blondes, Lee Jonhson, & Brock Anderson vs. The Undisputed Elite

Philly Street Fight

Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]