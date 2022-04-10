Six matches have been announced for tomorrow’s AEW Dark: Elevation show that airs on YouTube at 7 p.m. EST.
Indie wrestling Hall of Famer LuFisto will be making her All Elite Wrestling Debut, and other top stars like Darius & Dante Martin of Top Flight, The Gunn Club, and Penta Oscuro will be competing.
You can see the full card for tomorrow’s AEW: Dark: Elevation episode below:
* Teddy Goodz vs. Frankie Kazarian
* Diamanté vs. Ashley D’Amboise
* Gunn Club (Billy Gunn, Austin Gunn, & Colten Gunn) and Chaos Project (Serpentico & Luther) vs. Dark Order (Stu Grayson, John Silver, Alex Reynolds, Alan ‘5’ Angels & Preston ’10’ Vance)
* Top Flight (Darius & Dante Martin) vs. The Factory (Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto) (w/ QT Marshall)
* The Bunny, Emi Sakura & LuFisto vs. Ruby Soho, Anna Jay & Skye Blue
* Jora Johl vs. Penta Oscuro (w/ Alex Abrahantes)
