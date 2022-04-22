Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live GCW Find You Again 2022 Viewing Party. Please share coverage of tonight’s Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the Comments section below. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up-to-date coverage.

Announced card

The Second Gear Crew (AJ Gray, Mance Warner & Matthew Justice) vs. Big Starkz Brand (Billie Starkz, Calvin Tankman & Cole Radrick)

Bussy vs. 1 Called Manders & Levi Everett – GCW Tag Team Championship

Alex Shelley vs. Jordan Oliver

Alex Colon vs. Tony Deppen

Alex Zayne vs. Nick Wayne

John Wayne Murdoch vs. Joey Janela

Blake Christian vs. Dante Leon

Coverage starts at 8PM EST

