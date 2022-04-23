Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live GCW The Old Me 2022 Viewing Party. Please share coverage of tonight’s Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the Comments section below. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up-to-date coverage.
Announced card
The Briscoes (Jay Briscoe & Mark Briscoe) vs. The Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner & Matthew Justice) in a High Incident Match
2 Cold Scorpio vs. Minoru Suzuki
AJ Gray (c) vs. Alex Colon – GCW Extreme Championship
Bussy (Allie Katch & Effy) (c) vs. ASF & Gringo Loco – GCW Tag Team Championship
John Wayne Murdoch vs. Hoodfoot
Chris Dickinson vs. ACH
Joey Janela vs. Bandido
Alex Shelley vs. Nick Wayne
Coverage starts at 8PM EST
