Announced card

The Briscoes (Jay Briscoe & Mark Briscoe) vs. The Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner & Matthew Justice) in a High Incident Match

2 Cold Scorpio vs. Minoru Suzuki

AJ Gray (c) vs. Alex Colon – GCW Extreme Championship

Bussy (Allie Katch & Effy) (c) vs. ASF & Gringo Loco – GCW Tag Team Championship

John Wayne Murdoch vs. Hoodfoot

Chris Dickinson vs. ACH

Joey Janela vs. Bandido

Alex Shelley vs. Nick Wayne

Coverage starts at 8PM EST

