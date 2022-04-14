Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com live Impact Wrestling viewing party. Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET. Please share coverage of tonight’s Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the Comments section below.
Here is what’s in store for tonight:
- Deonna Purrazzo’s Champ Champ Challenge
- Jonah vs PCO
- Steve Maclin vs Alex Shelley
- Jonathan Gresham vs Rocky Romero
