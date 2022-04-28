Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live Impact Wrestling Viewing Party. Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET. Please share coverage of tonight’s Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the Comments section below.

Here is what’s in store for tonight:

– Josh Alexander (c) vs. Moose For The IMPACT World Championship

– Honor No More vs. The Motor City Machine Guns & Mike Bailey In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

– The Briscoes Return

– Bhupinder Gujjar vs. VSK

– Tasha Steelz & Savannah Evans vs. The Decay

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts