Impact Wrestling will be celebrating their 20th anniversary as Slammiversary returns home to the Nashville Fairgrounds in Nashville, TN on Sunday, June 19.

Tickets for the Slammiversary pay-per-view went on sale this morning at 10am ET via Eventbrite.com. The $100 first row seats are already sold out.

The remaining seats are $25 for General Admission (bleachers and floor seats in corner sections), $60 for Golden Circle (floor seats behind front row), and $250 for Titanium, which includes reserved front row seats for the pay-per-view and the Impact TV taping on Monday night. The Titanium tickets will also come with fan perks to be revealed later.

While Impact is returning to the Nashville Fairgrounds for Slammiversary, this will not be the same venue that once hosted the TNA Asylum as that building was torn down in March 2020. The pay-per-view will be held in another building on the Fairgrounds property.

Slammiversary will mark exactly 20 years since the promotion first launched.

NWA TNA, which became TNA and then Impact Wrestling, held their first weekly pay-per-view on June 19, 2002 from the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama. The show was headlined by Impact Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock defeating Malice to capture the vacant NWA World Heavyweight Title. NWA TNA moved to the Nashville Municipal Auditorium for their fourth and fifth weekly pay-per-view shows, but then moved to the TNA Asylum at the Nashville Fairgrounds. The company ran weekly pay-per-views at that venue until September 8, 2004.

Impact has run Nashville in recent years, including various venues after the return to touring in 2019, and then Skyway Studios from April 2020 through June 2021. Impact was forced to set up their home base at Skyway Studios in Nashville during the COVID-19 pandemic, with most shows being held behind closed doors with no fans in attendance.

