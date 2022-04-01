Thursday’s taped edition of Impact Wrestling drew 149,000 viewers on AXS TV, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 49% from last week’s 100,000 viewers.

Thursday’s Impact drew a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up 100% from last week’s 0.02 key demo rating. The 0.04 key demo rating represents 48,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 84.62% from the 26,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.02 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

This week’s Impact ranked #112 on the Cable Top 150 for the 0.04 key demo rating, and #127 for the night in viewership. The show did not rank on the Cable Top 150 for the past three weeks until this week.

Thursday’s Impact drew the second-best audience of the year, and the second-best key demo rating of the year. This was the best audience and key demo rating since January 27. Thursday’s Impact viewership was up 49% from last week, while Thursday’s key demo rating was up 100% from last week.

Impact viewership for Thursday was up 0.33% from the same week in 2021, while the key demo rating was even with the episode that aired one year before.

The NBA game between the Bucks and the Nets on TNT topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.47 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, also drawing 1.532 million viewers. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.624 million viewers, also drawing a 0.27 key demo rating to rank #3.

Young Sheldon on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership with 6.929 million viewers. Young Sheldon also topped the night in the 18-49 key demographic for network TV with a 0.58 rating.

Thursday’s taped Impact had the following matches and segments advertised ahead of time – Josh Alexander vs. Madman Fulton, Jonathan Gresham vs. Kenny King, the Knockouts #1 Contender Battle Royal, the first Chump Chump Challenge with Johnny Swinger and Zicky Dice, plus The Bullet Club’s Chris Bey and Jay White vs. The Motor City Machine Guns, which was the main event.

Below is our updated 2022 Impact Wrestling Viewership Tracker:

January 6 Episode: 104,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 13 Episode: 111,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Hard To Kill episode)

January 20 Episode: 126,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 27 Episode: 182,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 3 Episode: 114,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 10 Episode: 117,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 17 Episode: 109,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 24 Episode: 111,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-No Surrender episode)

March 3 Episode: 131,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 10 Episode: 94,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Sacrifice episode)

March 17 Episode: 68,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 24 Episode: 100,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 31 Episode: 149,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 7 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 120,837 viewers per episode

2021 Key Demo Rating Average: 0.03 18-49 key demo rating per episode

2020 Average: 154,038 viewers per episode

