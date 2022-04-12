This week’s episode of DDP’s Snake Pit saw Jake Roberts and Diamond Dallas Page share stories about going into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Roberts opened up about the late Ultimate Warrior and the difficulties that he had with the former WWE Champion.

“Here’s where the problem began,” Roberts said. “Back in the day, I was working with whoever, and we’re in Orlando and Blackjack Lanza comes up to me and says, ‘call Vince, he wants to talk to you.’ I’m thinking, ‘oh my god, did I flunk a p*ss test,’ trying to remember because it had happened. I called him and Vince tells me, ‘Jake, I think you’re ready.’ ‘Ready for what?’ ‘I think you’re ready to work with the champ.’ ‘Warrior? I’m gonna work with Warrior?’ ‘No, no, no I’m not saying you’re going to because here’s what you’ve got to do. You’ve gotta go to his dressing room and talk to him, and see if he’ll work with you.’ ‘Excuse me?!’ You had to ask his permission to work with him.

“‘Are you f*cking ribbing me?’ ‘No, Jake, go talk to him or else it’s not going to happen.’ I’m a little bit p*ssed right now, and I went to his locker room and knocked, and he cut a promo on my ass. Told me he didn’t care about me, he didn’t care about my family and if he’s going to work with me, I had to be on f*cking time, I had to be sure not to miss any shots and I better not f*ck no damn drug test yadda, yadda, yadda. He just ran the riot act. Never did look at me in the eyes, just stomped around the room in a circle, back and forth, marching around. I’m like, ‘OK!’ then he goes, ‘OK, get out!’ He dismissed me.

“And I come back, and I still had to call Vince, and I said, ‘He said he would.’ And I was so f*cking angry the way he’d treated me. Then we started doing all these vignettes. I had to take time off, which meant no money. Do these vignettes because we’re gonna line it up and work with the Warrior. And what happens? At SummerSlam, in the Garden, he holds Vince McMahon up for $1 million. They had to bring $1 million in cash to him at the arena. Cash. And they had to have two guards to get that money out of there to wherever he wanted it to go before he would go to the ring.

“Now I’m hearing this stuff going, ‘this is not cool. This is not good,’ knowing that tomorrow, I start my program with him. Tomorrow. But, after his match, it was announced that there was not going to be a tomorrow because Vince McMahon was standing right beside me when he fired him. ‘You’re fired, get the f*ck out of my building!’ Vince looked at me and said ‘you’ve got the worst friggin’ luck there is!’ Hogan, couldn’t do it. People chanting the wrong thing. Work with ‘Macho’, got to cut it short, and now this. Well, I was friggin’ furious because now I’ve lost another championship run.”

The Ultimate Warrior was eventually inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame the same year as Jake “The Snake” Roberts, and Jake noted that he wanted to knock Warrior out.

“So we go to the Hall of Fame, I’m wanting to get my two cents worth in because of the way he treated me in the locker room,” Roberts explained. “I wanted to knock him out. That was in the back of my mind. I turned a corner and he was right there. And I stopped, and he looked at me and he goes, ‘Jake, please let me apologize to you.’ He was so humble. So sincere. My mouth just fell open. Is this the same damn guy? He said, ‘I know I screwed you out of millions, I’m so sorry.’ Then he turned around and made himself available for my kids and my grandchildren, and I had to let it go.”

Jake Roberts said that he would have never forgiven himself had he would have done something bad to Ultimate Warrior at the Hall of Fame ceremony in 2014.

“I would have wound up in a very bad spot,” Jake stated. “Not only that, look what it would have done to my children, and my grandkids, and his kids. That’s immediately who I thought of when that thing happened to him in the parking lot dying and his two children there. My god, my god.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit DDP’s Snake Pit Podcast with an h/t to Wrestling Inc for the transcription.

