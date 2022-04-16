On the most recent episode of Grilling JR, AEW commentator Jim Ross spoke about Cody Rhodes’ return to WWE at WrestleMania 38 against Seth Rollins.

The WWE Hall of Famer talked about whether or not he sees this move encouraging others to jump ship to WWE from AEW, and if he has heard anything from within the company since Cody’s return.

“You never know, I’m not going to name any names because how would I know?” Ross said. “And if I did know names, why would I tell you for that matter? I just wouldn’t do it, it’s breaching trust. I have had no conversations, but let’s be honest about it: if cash and creativity are in place better in one company than they are in the other, then you’ve got people traveling.

“I can’t imagine that somewhere down the road, others won’t follow the same trail. Most of them, the younger guys especially, grew up with WWE products on their televisions. That’s just the nature of the business. I don’t know about leaving, I know the guys that we have are making a good living or they wouldn’t still be doing it.

“They’ve got a very meet-able schedule, they work one day a week and their travel is monitored and managed very well. I leave my house on Tuesdays and I’m back at my house on Thursday. I suggest most of the guys on our roster have the same gig. The ones that want to make extra money can work indies, which I encourage them to do.

“I don’t know who’s next and I don’t give a sh** who’s next. What difference does it make? The show will go on, the games will be played, and you’ll just have people playing with different jerseys. I don’t know, I don’t have any idea. I’m sure at some point in time, there will be others. At some point in time, you run your course.”

Continuing to speak about The American Nightmare’s return to WWE, Jim Ross talked about his father Dusty Rhodes, and why he believes he would be happy with his son’s return match at WrestleMania 38.

“I know Dusty would’ve been very proud to see how Cody did at WrestleMania,” JR said. “He wasn’t wearing polka dots and all that other stuff. He had his AEW act with him, music, and attire. That’s good, I don’t see anything wrong with that.”

This past Saturday, Tony Khan and Jim Ross attended UFC 273, sitting front row behind UFC President Dana White. Ross spoke about him and Khan attending the show and revealed that Dana will be attending an upcoming AEW show in Vegas.

“Dana White invited Tony Khan and I to attend,” Ross said. “I left my house at 10 o’clock here on the beach to go to the event because it didn’t start on pay per view till 10 o’clock ET. I don’t think the main event went into the ring until midnight or close to it. It was a long night in that respect, but Dana’s always an amazing host, he had us front row seats and put us right behind him.

“I didn’t watch the show back but according to my timelines, we were on TV a lot and that was nice to put AEW over to some degree. He and Tony are buddies and I’ve known Dana for a long time myself, probably not as well as Tony does. He remembers my name and was glad I came, so he’s just a great host and a good dude.

“When we’re in Vegas coming up in several weeks, he’s going to come to one of our events, so Dana’s a good dude. We have a lot in common, we’re trying to sell tickets to a live event and then televise it. There’s a lot of common ground there.”

