During the end of tonight’s episode of Impact on AXS TV, Josh Alexander’s Under Siege opponent was revealed.

Josh Alexander will be defending the Impact World Championship against NJPW star Tomohiro Ishii at Under Siege.

Alexander became the Impact World Champion last Saturday after he defeated Moose at Rebellion. During tonight’s Impact episode, he retained the title against Moose.

Ishii had defeated JONAH at Rebellion.

Below is the updated lineup for the Impact Under Siege event:

IMPACT World Championship

Josh Alexander (c) vs. Tomohiro Ishii

IMPACT World Tag Team Championship

Violent By Design (c) vs. The Briscoes

IMPACT Knockouts Championship

Tasha Steelz (c) vs. Havok

AAA Reina De Reinas Championship

Taya Valkyrie (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo

Bullet Club vs. Honor No More

Impact Under Siege will be on Saturday, May 7 from the PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION in Newport, Kentucky. The show will air exclusively on Impact Plus and Impact Insiders on YouTube.

ITS MAIN EVENT TIME! @TheMooseNation is here and wants his IMPACT World Championship back!#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/dEnmZunqpH — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 29, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts