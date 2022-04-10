Kevin Eck, a columnist, content writer, and The ROHStrong Podcast host announced today that he is departing from Ring of Honor. Though he is transitioning out of the promotion as Tony Khan is taking over, Eck notes that he sees the promotion in good hands going forward.

“On a final note, this is my last column for ROHWrestling.com, as I am finishing up with the company this week,” Eck states. “I joined ROH six years ago as a content writer for the website. Later, I took part in booking meetings and created and hosted The ROHStrong Podcast.

“As I’ve said publicly on several occasions, I’ve worked for bigger wrestling companies than ROH, but none better. The ROH locker room was filled with great people who have extraordinary talent, tremendous passion, and a tireless work ethic. It was truly my honor to work with all of them.

“I believe ROH is in good hands with Tony Khan and I’m excited to see what he does with the brand going forward. As always, keep safe and stay #ROHStrong!”

Prior to working with Ring of Honor, Kevin Eck worked as a writer for WWE and performed as both a manager and referee in numerous independent promotions.

As previously noted, another longtime employee of Ring of Honor, Ian Riccaboni, explained that ROH was aiming for a rebranding and relaunch before Tony bought it out.

“[ROH SuperCard of Honor] was intended to rebrand and relaunch before being purchased by Tony Khan,” Riccaboni told the Wrestling Perspective Podcast. “There was a logo that I have seen, that I like, but I don’t like it as much as the logo we have now and I don’t like it as much as the logo that I have on my shirt here. But there’s a new logo out there that was intended to launch at the new Supercard. That didn’t happen.”

