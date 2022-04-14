On this week’s Wrestling with Freddie podcast from iHeart Media’s My Cultra Network, AEW Owner & President Tony Khan joined Freddie Prinze Jr. for part two of his appearances.

Prinze Jr. disclosed a story to Khan involving Kieran Culkin, star of HBO’s Succession and brother of Macaulay Culkin, wrestling The Miz in a hotel room for 40 minutes.

“Kieran is like crazy hard – you gotta meet this dude, man. He’s a New Yorker and he’s working like crazy on Succession. But this dude is like an encyclopedia,” Prinze Jr. said. “He’s been kicked out of a wrestling show. He threw a beer at Big Show. He got so mad one time and got thrown out of a wrestling show. They made up.

“I watched him wrestle The Miz at WrestleMania in Arizona when Bret Hart and the whole Hart family came in on Vince. They wrestled for 40 minutes in our hotel room, and it was like a shoot match, almost, and then Kieran lays down, finally, and Miz pins him for the 1-2-3. A 40-minute match, bro.

“He was so – and I’m sure he still loves it, but back then like he was so hardcore, bro. He had a closet full of action figures and chose them over his girlfriend at the time. He was like, ‘I’m not getting rid of those. You can bounce’ and she did, and he was glad. He’s a gangster, bro, I love Kieran.”

On the January 5th episode of Wrestling with Freddie with guest Macaulay Culkin, it was noted that Kieran, who is a huge wrestling fan, once threw a beer over The Big Show at a WWE event and was kicked out of the show. The story was also mentioned again on this week’s podcast.

