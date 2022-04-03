During the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the former Olympic Gold Medalist spoke about being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame at WrestleMania 33 in 2017. Kurt Angle spoke about John Cena inducting him into the HOF and reveals why he believes Cena is the greatest WWE superstar of all time.

“I heard that Steve wasn’t going to be available but I wanted to give out my choices: Undertaker, Cena, and Steve Austin,” Angle said. “Any of those three, I would’ve loved to induct me. John was great because what I love about John is, I consider him the greatest WWE superstar of all time. He’s won 15 WWE World Titles, the only person in history to do that.

“He has a great look, what he’s done for the business, he’s stayed clean, he hardly ever got injured, he was consistent, he had a really long run. John Cena, I consider him the greatest WWE superstar of all time and it was a really proud moment being inducted by him. John was a really well-spoken, very intelligent person.”

Kurt Angle continued to talk about his Hall of Fame induction ceremony and how he was asked that night to be the General Manager of RAW for the following night. The WWE Hall of Famer spoke about what his reaction was to being told about that two days before, and why he would’ve liked a heads up given the situation surrounding Mick Foley from weeks prior.

“You would think so, you would think they would call me right away and say Mick Foley is going to have his hip replaced, we need you as the GM. No, they didn’t do that,” Angle said. “They waited until they inducted me in the Hall of Fame, Hall of Fame night, the night before WrestleMania, and that night, right before I went out to do my speech, Vince McMahon came in and said, ‘hey, we’re going to have you be the GM of RAW starting tomorrow.’ They could’ve told me when Mick Foley had to have his hip replacement, they didn’t tell me till the very last second. I knew the day before I was GM that I was going to be the GM.

“Vince made it very simple for me [that night on RAW], he basically introduced me, I came out and said, ‘Kurt Angle is back, oh it’s true, it’s damn true,’ that was all I said. Vince just wanted the fans to know I was the new GM and he wanted to get the fans excited about it. He wanted to re-introduce me to them because I was out for 11 years.”

The former WWE Champion made his return to the WWE that night after spending 10-years away from the company due to several issues in his last months in WWE. Kurt Angle spoke about his first meeting with Vince McMahon after 10 years and revealed what was said during that time.

“It was redemption,” Angle said. “We put everything in the past and we decided that we were going to forgive each other and start anew. Vince was great, he really embraced me, and told me he loved me like a son, but he did say, ‘Kurt Angle, you were a pain in my ass.’ He did tell me that and I was a pain in Vince’s ass. Especially right before I quit. It was a great meeting and it was like we never had that fight, it was like none of that ever occurred, business was as usual.”

