Lance Storm joined several fans in criticizing the Tables Match featuring The Hardys vs. The Butcher & Blade on this week’s AEW Dynamite.

Storm noted how Jeff was eliminated early in the match when he was sent through a table, but remained in the match and scored the deciding elimination to win the Tables Match.

So the guy who was eliminated from the match first, scores the deciding elimination to win the match? WHAT? — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) April 7, 2022

As seen below, Jeff was flattened through a table by The Butcher & Blade early in the match. However, fans responding to Storm pointed out that the table never broke, and therefore Jeff was never eliminated.

As seen below, The Hardys were declared the winners after Jeff hit a Swanton Bomb to send The Blade through a table, a few minutes after Matt sent The Butcher through a table with a leg drop.

😱 Insanity by @JEFFHARDYBRAND as he absolutely crushes @BladeOfBuffalo and gets the victory tonight on #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/yyX73lvpHu — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 7, 2022

