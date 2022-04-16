WWE Superstar Liv Morgan took to social media this afternoon to plead with people to stop impersonating her online.

Morgan revealed that she has been receiving emails with “horror stories” about people making fake accounts and asking for money.

She tweeted, “Guys I’ve been sent so many emails of horror stories about people making fake accounts and emails pretending to be me & asking for huge amounts of money. This really makes me so sad. Please don’t use my name to con people out of their hard-earned money. Please please please.”

In another tweet, Liv Morgan wrote about a man who sold his home and lost everything because he thought he was helping her.

Morgan wrote, “A man sold his home and lost everything thinking he was helping “me”. This has me so sick. Please know I would never reach out to ask any of you for a single penny. I’m so sad. Please stop.”

Liv Morgan first signed with WWE in 2015. She was in NXT until late 2017, when she was called up to WWE’s main roster. Liv currently has been teaming with Rhea Ripley on SmackDown.

Below are her tweets:

