It looks as though Liv got a bit banged up during her one-on-one match against Sasha Banks on last night’s WWE SmackDown.

As you can see in the images, Liv has bruising above her eye and on her cheek. She also exposes her bare shoulder to show what appears to be a handprint mark leftover from the bout.

“[heart on fire emojis] Wrestling [heart on fire emojis],” she writes.

Though Sasha Banks and Namoi just won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 38 last weekend, Liv ended up as the winner in her match this week. When Sasha Banks hit a superplex from the second rope, Liv hooked Banks’ leg and ended up getting the 1-2-3 on ‘The Boss’.

Liv Morgan first signed with WWE in 2015 and was featured as a part of NXT until late 2017 when she was called up to WWE’s main roster. As of this writing, Liv has not held championship gold in the WWE, however, this storyline may lead to her first WWE Women’s Tag Team Title alongside partner, Rhea Ripley.

You can see the images from Twitter below:

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]