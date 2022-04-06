Mercedes Martinez recently spoke with the media following Ring Of Honor’s Supercard Of Honor show about her time in Retribution. The former WWE Superstar was originally set to be part of the faction, but she ended up turning it down. That’s something she thinks was a good decision.

“We don’t talk about that,” she said on Retribution. “Yeah, the whole Retribution thing, I think for me, the decision to not be a part of that was probably a great decision for me personally. I always believe my legacy has to be me in my truest form. Which is like Mercedes Martinez, not part of a group or in a mask. Not to take away from anything that anybody in that group, they have their own decisions to make. For me, personally in my career, in 20 years, I really did not want to change anything that I had worked so hard for.

Mercedes Martinez made it clear that she wanted to focus on doing things her way in wrestling. This included focusing on her own gimmick. She also made it clear that everyone in WWE was on board with the situation at the time.

“The basis of my career has always been, ‘I want to do this my way.’ True to my form, the truest I can be, very authentic,” she said. “And it was always Mercedes, Mercedes, Mercedes. Have I turned down opportunities? Yes, of course. I truly believe that was not the direction that I wanted my career to go. And everybody was on board, there was no bad press or anything, everyone was on the same page, they understood where I was going, what I wanted to do for my career. And that was it, I left and went back to NXT and kept my career there. For me, it was a good decision for me, personally.”

