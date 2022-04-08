Impact Wrestling announced Jay White vs. Steve Maclin vs. Chris Sabin for the Rebellion pay-per-view.

During Impact’s Multiverse of Matches event, Chris Sabin defeated Jay White. After the match, Steve Maclin came to the ring and attacked Sabin. Before leaving the ring, Jay White delivered a low blow to Maclin.

Steve Maclin tweeted tonight about his upcoming PPV match with Sabin and White.

Maclin wrote, “April 23rd TAG’EM, BAG’EM & MAYHEM FOR ALL!!! #MACLIN #REBELLION @IMPACTWRESTLING #IMPACTonAXSTV”

The 2022 Impact Rebellion pay-per-view will take place on Saturday, April 23 from the Mid-Hudson Civic Center in Poughkeepsie, NY. Below is the current card:

Impact World Title Match

Josh Alexander vs. Moose (c)

Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Rosemary vs. Tasha Steelz (c)

Triple Threat for the Impact X Division Title

Ace Austin vs. Mike Bailey vs. Trey Miguel (c)

Eight-Team Elimination Challenge for the Impact World Tag Team Titles

The Good Brothers vs. The Motor City Machine Guns vs. The Decay vs. Willie Mack and Rich Swann vs. Rhino and Heath vs. Jay White and Chris Bey vs. Honor No More vs. Violent By Design (c)

AAA Reina de Reinas Title

Taya Valkyrie vs. Deonna Purrazzo (c)

Tomohiro Ishii vs. Jonah

ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham vs. Eddie Edwards

* Jay White vs. Steve Maclin vs. Chris Sabin

