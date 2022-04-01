The Knockouts World Title will be defended at Impact Wrestling’s upcoming Rebellion pay-per-view.

This week’s Impact saw Rosemary win a 10-Knockouts Battle Royal to become the new #1 contender. Impact then confirmed Rosemary vs. Knockouts World Champion Tasha Steelz for Rebellion.

The Battle Royal also featured Lady Frost, Jordynne Grace, Gisele Shaw, Jessie McKay, Havok, Alisha Edwards, Savannah Evans, and Knockouts World Tag Team Champions Madison Rayne and Tenille Dashwood. Rosemary eliminated Shaw and Frost at the end to get the win.

The 2022 Impact Rebellion pay-per-view will take place on Saturday, April 23 from the Mid-Hudson Civic Center in Poughkeepsie, NY. Below is the current card:

Impact World Title Match

Josh Alexander vs. Moose (c)

Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Rosemary vs. Tasha Steelz (c)

Triple Threat for the Impact X Division Title

Ace Austin vs. Mike Bailey vs. Trey Miguel (c)

Eight-Team Elimination Challenge for the Impact World Tag Team Titles

The Good Brothers vs. The Motor City Machine Guns vs. The Decay vs. Willie Mack and Rich Swann vs. Rhino and Heath vs. Jay White and Chris Bey vs. Honor No More vs. Violent By Design (c)

Tomohiro Ishii vs. Jonah

ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham vs. Eddie Edwards

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]