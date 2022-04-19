A new match and a new segment have been announced for tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode.

We noted last week how Grayson Waller officially split from Sanga in a post-show promo, blaming him for their loss in the five-team Gauntlet for the vacant NXT Tag Team Titles. WWE has now announced Waller vs. Sanga in singles action for tonight.

New NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly will also appear tonight. WWE did not specify what their segment will consist of, but a celebration is expected after last week’s NXT 2.0 in-ring debut and title win.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s NXT 2.0 episode and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated card for tonight:

* New NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly will appear

* Grayson Waller vs. Sanga

* Carmelo Hayes vs. Santos Escobar

* Sarray vs. Tiffany Stratton

* Natalya vs. Tatum Paxley

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

