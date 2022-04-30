This past Thursday’s taped episode of New Japan Pro Wrestling drew 46,000 viewers on AXS, according to Nielsen via Wrestlenomics. This is 10% from the 51,000 viewers that the previous episode drew. It was tied with the April 7th episode as the second-lowest since returning to AXS in January.

Thursday’s episode drew a 0.00 key demo rating, which represents 5,000 18-49 viewers. The rating was down 100% from the 10,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s episode drew. It was the least number of viewers that the show has done in the demo.

NJPW did not make the Cable Top 150 in the 18-49 demo.

You can see NJPW on AXS ratings for the year below. The high was the January 20 show, which drew 88,000 viewers with a 0.03 key demo rating, and 37,000 18-49 viewers. The low in total viewers was the March 17th show, which drew 45,000 viewers, while Thursday’s episode was the lowest in the 18-49 demo.

Below is our 2022 NJPW on AXS ratings tracker:

January 20 Episode: 88,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (37k 18-49 viewers)

January 27 Episode: 66,000 viewers with a 0.01 rating in the 18-49 demographic (15k 18-49 viewers)

February 3 Episode: 60,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic (20k 18-49 viewers)

February 10 Episode: 61,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic (25k 18-49 viewers)

February 17 Episode: 76,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic (23k 18-49 viewers)

February 24 Episode: 53,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic (24k 18-49 viewers)

March 3 Episode: 71,000 viewers with a 0.01 rating in the 18-49 demographic (16k 18-49 viewers)

March 10 Episode: 50,000 viewers with a 0.01 rating in the 18-49 demographic (16k 18-49 viewers)

March 17 Episode: 45,000 viewers with a 0.01 rating in the 18-49 demographic (9k 18-49 viewers)

March 24 Episode: 84,000 viewers with a 0.01 rating in the 18-49 demographic (12k 18-49 viewers)

March 31 Episode: 56,000 viewers with a 0.01 rating in the 18-49 demographic (12k 18-49 viewers)

April 7 Episode: 46,000 viewers with a 0.01 rating in the 18-49 demographic (12k 18-49 viewers)

April 14 Episode: 50,000 viewers with a 0.01 rating in the 18-49 demographic (15k 18-49 viewers)

April 21 Episode: 50,000 viewers with a 0.01 rating in the 18-49 demographic (10k 18-49 viewers)

April 28 Episode: 46,000 viewers with a 0.00 rating in the 18-49 demographic (5k 18-49 viewers)

