This past Thursday’s taped episode of New Japan Pro Wrestling drew 51,000 viewers on AXS, according to Nielsen via Wrestlenomics. This is up 2% from the 50,000 viewers that the previous episode drew.

Thursday’s episode drew a 0.01 key demo rating for the eighth week in a row. This week’s 0.01 key demo rating represents 10,000 18-49 viewers, which is a 33% drop from the 15,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s episode drew.

NJPW did not make the Cable Top 150 in the 18-49 demo.

Despite being the first episode since the announcement on Wednesday that NJPW and AEW will present a crossover pay-per-view on June 26th titled Forbidden Door, this was the show’s second-lowest audience since returning to AXS in January. In total viewers, it was the fifth-lowest so far this year.

You can see NJPW on AXS ratings for the year below. The high was the January 20 show, which drew 88,000 viewers with a 0.03 key demo rating, and 37,000 18-49 viewers. The low was the March 17th show, which drew 45,000 viewers with a 0.01 key demo rating, and 9,000 18-49 viewers.

Below is our 2022 NJPW on AXS ratings tracker:

January 20 Episode: 88,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (37k 18-49 viewers)

January 27 Episode: 66,000 viewers with a 0.01 rating in the 18-49 demographic (15k 18-49 viewers)

February 3 Episode: 60,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic (20k 18-49 viewers)

February 10 Episode: 61,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic (25k 18-49 viewers)

February 17 Episode: 76,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic (23k 18-49 viewers)

February 24 Episode: 53,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic (24k 18-49 viewers)

March 3 Episode: 71,000 viewers with a 0.01 rating in the 18-49 demographic (16k 18-49 viewers)

March 10 Episode: 50,000 viewers with a 0.01 rating in the 18-49 demographic (16k 18-49 viewers)

March 17 Episode: 45,000 viewers with a 0.01 rating in the 18-49 demographic (9k 18-49 viewers)

March 24 Episode: 84,000 viewers with a 0.01 rating in the 18-49 demographic (12k 18-49 viewers)

March 31 Episode: 56,000 viewers with a 0.01 rating in the 18-49 demographic (12k 18-49 viewers)

April 7 Episode: 46,000 viewers with a 0.01 rating in the 18-49 demographic (12k 18-49 viewers)

April 14 Episode: 50,000 viewers with a 0.01 rating in the 18-49 demographic (15k 18-49 viewers)

April 21 Episode: 50,000 viewers with a 0.01 rating in the 18-49 demographic (10k 18-49 viewers)

