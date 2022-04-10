NJPW has announced tonight the full card for its Wrestling Dontaku event.

In the main event of Wrestling Dontaku, Kazuchika Okada will be defending the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against Tetsuya Naito.

Hiroshi Tanahashi will be defending the IWGP United States Championship against Will Ospreay, while EVIL will be defending the NEVER Openweight Championship against Tama Tonga.

Below is the full card:

IWGP World Heavyweight Title

Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito

IWGP United States Title 

Hiroshi Tanahashi (c) vs. Will Ospreay

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title 

El Desperado (c) vs. Taiji Ishimori

NEVER Openweight Title 

EVIL (c) vs. Tama Tonga

IWGP Tag Team titles

YOSHI-HASHI and Hirooki Goto (c) vs. Jeff Cobb and Great-O-Khan vs. Bad Luck Fale and Chase Owens

IWGP Junior Tag Team Titles 

Ryusuke Taguchi and Master Wato (c) vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru and DOUKI

* Tanga Loa vs. Yujiro Takahashi

* Tatsumi Fujinami, Shingo Takagi, and Hiromu Takahashi vs. Zack Sabre Jr., Taichi, and Taka Michinoku

Wrestling Dontaku 2022 will be taking place at Fukuoka’s Paypay Dome on May 1. The event will also be live in English on NJPW World. 

