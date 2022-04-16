Welcome to Wrestling Inc.’s live coverage of New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Windy City Riot PPV at Odeum Expo Center in Chicago, Illinois. Join us for live coverage, beginning at 8 pm ET! The PPV is available on FITE.
Here is what’s in store for tonight:
- Jon Moxley vs Will Ospreay
- Tom Lawlor vs Yuji Nagata
- Chicago Street Fight: FinJuice (David Finlay and Juice Robinson) and Brody King vs TMDK (Jonah and Shane Haste) and Bad Dude Tito
- Tomohiro Ishii vs Minoru Suzuki
