Welcome to Wrestling Inc.’s live coverage of New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Windy City Riot PPV at Odeum Expo Center in Chicago, Illinois. Join us for live coverage, beginning at 8 pm ET! The PPV is available on FITE.

Here is what’s in store for tonight:

Jon Moxley vs Will Ospreay

Tom Lawlor vs Yuji Nagata

Chicago Street Fight: FinJuice (David Finlay and Juice Robinson) and Brody King vs TMDK (Jonah and Shane Haste) and Bad Dude Tito

Tomohiro Ishii vs Minoru Suzuki

