NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion Matt Cardona has announced that the next NWA pay-per-view will be held on Saturday, June 11 from the Knoxville Convention Center in Knoxville, TN.

The “Alwayz Ready” pay-per-view is being named after Cardona, and held in his honor.

“I am honored to be @nwa Worlds Heavyweight Champion. I am proud to announce that the next NWA PPV will be called Alwayz Ready! Get your tickets at NWATIX.com or watch on @fitetv!,” Cardona wrote in a tweet, revealing two promotional posters seen below.

NWA owner Billy Corgan noted in a press release that Alwayz Ready will feature Cardona’s entrance music as the show’s sole theme song, and all promotional materials will include Cardona’s brand and likeness, including a modified NWA logo, which now reads MCWA for Matt Cardona Wrestling Alliance.

“As World’s Heavyweight Champion, Matt Cardona insisted that if he was to be compelled to go to a storied NWA territory like Knoxville, Tennessee and defend the championship, he would only appear if the June 11th PPV was in his honor,” Cardona said. “This event, named after his singular catchphrase ‘Alwayz Ready’, will feature his entrance music as the show’s sole theme, and all promotional materials therein will include his brand and likeness; including no less than a modified NWA logo which now reads MCWA (Matt Cardona Wrestling Alliance.) Now all that’s left is for the champion to be ready to live up to his requests.”

Cardona also provided comments in the press release when asked for his thoughts on being honored.

“Did Ric Flair ever have an event named after him? No. Did Harley Race? Never. As the only REAL World’s Champion I am honored to have this event named after me because I earned this all by myself. Everyone should know they have to be a part of this once in a lifetime event to share in me elevating the NWA to new greatness,” Cardona said.

Corgan also spoke to Ryan Wilusz of KnoxNews.com about the Alwayz Ready pay-per-view, and said the company will be bringing their A-game.

“This is not a house show,” Corgan said. “We’re bringing our A-game. These are all world-class mashups you’re going to get.”

The NWA will also hold a Powerrr taping the next day at the same venue. Tickets go on sale tomorrow at 11am ET via NWAtix.com. VIP ringside seats for the pay-per-view are riced at $75, the first several rows are $35, and general admission seats are $20. The FITE TV stream will run for $24.99, but it’s also included in the $49.99 NWA All-Access annual pass.

Cardona has been the NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion since defeating Trevor Murdoch at NWA PowerrrTrip on February 12 in Oak Grove, KY, which aired as the March 8 edition of NWA Powerrr. He also currently holds the Impact Wrestling Digital Media Champion, the AIW Absolute Title, the AIW Intense Title, the All-Star Wrestling Heavyweight Title, and the NYWC Heavyweight Title.

Stay tuned for more news on matches for NWA Alwayz Ready. You can see Cardona’s tweets below:

