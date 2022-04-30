Former NXT star Persia Pirotta took to Twitter this morning to issue a statement on her WWE release.

As noted, WWE released Pirotta, Dexter Lumis, Malcolm Bivens, Dakota Kai, Harland, Raelyn Divine, Draco Anthony, Vish Kanya, Mila Malani, and Blair Baldwin on Friday due to budget cuts.

In her below statement, Pirotta noted that she surprised herself with the things she was able to achieve in WWE in such a short time.

Today I woke up & chose gratitude. I am grateful for so many things. I met some of my BEST friends here, I took my grandparents name, and showcased it on a platform as big as WWE. I surprised myself with the things I was able to achieve in a relatively short period of time. If anyone knows how to make lemonade out of lemons though, it is me. Time to level up.

Persia Pirotta last wrestled on the March 15 edition of NXT 2.0. She was signed by WWE as a part of the April 2021 WWE Performance Center Class of international recruits.

Below you can see her tweet:

