Social media star turned boxer and podcast host Logan Paul has revealed his custom ring gear for his WrestleMania debut.

As seen below, Paul took to Twitter and posted a photo of his black & yellow ring gear, which he had custom made for tonight’s WrestleMania 38 event. Paul will team with The Miz to take on Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio later tonight.

Paul revealed a rough sketch of his gear last week, which you can also see below, but he had joked about trying to work the match in a Speedo because his podcast viewers requested it. That obviously wasn’t allowed or Paul changed his mind as he went with the tights and jacket.

Paul also tweeted photos of a three-day body transformation he says he did for WrestleMania Saturday.

“3 day body transformation I did for Wrestlemania [muscle flex emoji] I maintained a regiment of 100 push-ups and 100 sit-ups every day for 3 days in a row. Very happy with the results,” he wrote.

