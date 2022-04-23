Randy Orton was captured dancing to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair’s theme music after last night’s SmackDown went off the air.

The video was shot when Orton and Riddle, who were lumberjacks in the Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn main event bout, were preparing to leave to the back as WWE ring crew set up for next week’s show. As noted, next week’s SmackDown was taped immediately after Friday’s live episode.

With the ring crew at work, Bianca Belair danced down to the ring for the dark main event, as seen below. Just then, Orton danced along to her music.

Next week’s SmackDown kicked off with the advertised contract signing segment featuring RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, ahead of their Winners Take All Title Unification match at WrestleMania Backlash. You can click here for spoilers.

As noted earlier, WWE has announced a Randy Orton 20th Anniversary Celebration for Monday’s RAW. WWE has been celebrating #OrtonWeek all week to mark the 20-year milestone of Orton’s career. The Viper made his WWE TV debut in a win over Hardcore Holly on the April 5, 2002 SmackDown episode.

Meanwhile, Orton took to Twitter to respond to John Cena referring to him as an all-time great. The tweet can be seen below.

Bianca Belair entrance … yes #WWERaw on #SmackDown But look at Randy Orton dancing along to her music! Love it! #wwe pic.twitter.com/KQZZ7oUfbX — Christine (@ShiningPolaris) April 23, 2022

