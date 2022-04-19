As reported earlier, former NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida has departed from WWE.

There was some speculation over the Japanese wrestler’s status after his profile was moved to the WWE Alumni roster on Monday evening. A little later, Fightful Select reported that Kushida’s WWE deal had expired, and it’s unknown if he was offered a new contract. At least one source felt the exit was related to budget cuts, but that has yet to be confirmed.

IMPACT and NJPW star JONAH has reacted to the veteran wrestler’s WWE exit, as seen below. JONAH shared a picture of himself and Kushida standing alongside each other during their time in NXT. In 2019, the former Bronson Reed and Kushida were briefly in a rivalry against Roderick Strong and Undisputed Era on NXT.

Meanwhile, GCW announcer Emil Jay wants to see a Kushida vs. ACH match at some point in the future. Several fans are also calling for Kushida to sign with AEW.

Kushida was last seen on WWE TV as a member of Jacket Time with Ikemen Jiro on NXT. He last wrestled on the March 25 edition of NXT Level Up where Jacket Time lost to Edris Enofe and Malik Blade. His last singles bout came on the March 15 NXT 2.0 episode in a loss to the debuting A-Kid.

After successful stints in Japan and North America, WWE signed Kushida in April 2019. The Japanese wrestler has yet to comment on his departure as of this writing.

