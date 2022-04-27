In August 2017, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair underwent colon surgery, which led to various complications, most seriously kidney failure, necessitating dialysis treatment and ICU hospitalization.

During his recent appearance on Ryan Clark’s The Pivot podcast, Flair opened up about waking up from a coma after his near-death experience five years ago.

“31 days later, I woke up in the ICU,” Flair recalled. “For 13 days I was on life support. I had no memory for six months. I could remember going forward, but I had no memory of the past. They wrote me off. I was operated on Monday morning. The WWE made a package because it was, like, a 5% chance that I would make it through it. It makes you re-evaluate everything. But at the end of the day, I still think that if you’re not hurting anybody, and you’re certainly not being malicious, I don’t think it’s wrong to have fun. I’m not going to stop.

“I spent a year worrying that I was going to die every day. Once you’ve been that sick, I mean, all you do, and it’s kind of like getting over that anxiety, then you start feeling more comfortable. Then I had one beer, and one champagne, and then two beers and then a couple of years now and drinking the vodka once in a while. I guess the best way to put it is there’s nothing left for me to do. I’m going to have fun. My family is all in a good place.”

You can watch Ric Flair’s full interview on The Pivot below.

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription

