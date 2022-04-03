Rick Boogs has revealed details on the quad tear and patella tendon tear he suffered during Night One of WrestleMania 38.

As noted, Night One of WrestleMania 38 opened up with SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos retaining over Boogs and Shinsuke Nakamura. There was a moment early on where Boogs had Jey Uso on his shoulders. He went to put Jimmy Uso on his shoulders for a double Fireman’s Carry, but when Jimmy jumped up onto him, Boogs’ knee gave out and they all went down. Boogs then rolled to the floor and spent the rest of the match being checked on by trainers at ringside. Nakamura finished the match by himself and it seemed like things were cut short or changed due to the injury. After the match, trainers helped Boogs walk away from the ring but they had to carry him to the back by the time they got him up the ramp.

Michael Cole later noted during commentary that Boogs was checked out backstage and it was determined that he suffered a torn quadriceps and a torn patella tendon. It was also revealed that he will need to undergo surgery within the next few days.

In an update, Boogs took to Instagram today and revealed how the doctor told him his quad was too strong for the tendon, and it was flexing so hard that it ripped the tendon completely off the bone. Despite the injury, Boogs is incredibly grateful and says he will be back bigger, better and stronger.

“From the highest of highs to lowest of lows. Having my beautiful wife with me to experience my first Wrestlemania. Getting the incredible opportunity to open the show! Being able to demonstrate brute strength in front of millions of viewers! Unfortunately, the doctor told me my quad was too strong for the tendon and it was flexing so hard, it ripped the tendon totally off the bone. I’m still incredibly grateful for the experience and for all the love and support. History proves I will come back bigger, better, and stronger. IT’S A MINDSET,” he wrote.

Depending on the severity of the injuries, it’s believed that Boogs will be on the shelf for 6-12 months, but we should have a better timeframe after he goes under the knife.

WWE noted in their WrestleMania recap that Boogs was trying to squat both of The Usos when his already-injured knee gave out. Boogs had the same knee taped up at one point during the feud with The Usos in mid-March, but it looks like he only had the knee wrapped for one week, and just to sell an attack.

Stay tuned for more on Boogs. You can see his full post below, along with footage of the injury and from the match:

Así fue la lesión de Rick Boogs, pronta recuperación para Boogs #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/gh7PeVqY2N — Angel Gabriel Sauceda (@Angelgsauceda) April 3, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]