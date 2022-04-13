On the debut episode of the Oh… You Didn’t Know? podcast with former WWE superstar Road Dogg aka Brian James, the former WWE Tag Team Champion opened up about his relationship with New Age Outlaw tag team partner Billy Gunn.

James detailed how different the two talents were when they initially got paired up and why they did not get along.

“The first night we roomed together, he woke up and I was peeing in the air conditioner,” James said. “Right, wrong, or indifferent, that’s exactly what I was doing. I had a little too much, partied too much and that was the story of my life for a bit, to tell the truth. That was our first night in a hotel room together and it was the last night in a hotel room together for a really long time.

“We’re two different human beings. I just figured we butted heads a lot, he has this thing where he works out, it’s his whole life, it’s a lifestyle for him to go to the gym.”

Continuing to talk about his relationship with Billy Gunn, Road Dogg mentioned how their relationship has grown over the years and why he now considers him one of his closest friends.

“We still weren’t friends, we were tag team partners, we were tag team champions and we still weren’t friends,” Road Dogg said. “I spent a lot of time with X-Pac and again it’s just because Billy and I led two different lifestyles. Billy likes to look good and I like to feel good. Bradshaw used to say that to us all the time and it was true. We lived two totally separate lives but when we got to the squared circle, we jived.

“Our friendship now, second to none, we literally grew up together. We’ve literally grown from then to now in our relationship and I mean we’ve been through everything, ups and downs, and all arounds. We got sober together, I spent this whole weekend with him, our relationship couldn’t be better. I have probably three really good friends in the industry and he’s one of them.

“He’s a guy I love to go out with, go out to eat, hang out, talk. We just have so much in common now and we’ve been through so much together that that relationship is just ironclad now.”

Road Dogg was released by WWE in January after spending time with the company in NXT. Included on that list of released talent was NXT General Manager at the time, William Regal, and WWE referee Scott Armstrong.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Oh… You Didn’t Know? with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

