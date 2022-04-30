Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns broke character after his win over Drew McIntyre at Friday’s WWE Live Event in London, England.

As seen in the video below, The Tribal Chief thanked fans at the O2 Arena, and even sent out a message to The Rock.

“Ya’ll know how to make your Tribal Chief feel special,” Reigns said. “It goes without saying, but it’s been too long [since I visited London]. When you get into the groove, and doing these tours, sometimes one can forget how much energy ya’ll bring to the arena! I know one thing – Paris [location of next show] has its work cut out, ya’ll were awesome tonight.”

At one point during the speech, a fan in the audience said something about The Rock, to which Reigns responded with, “Yeah, The Rock can get it too.”

Reigns ended his speech by asking the London fans to acknowledge him. They did.

According to fans and journalists at the arena, Roman Reigns received the loudest pops during the London show.

The event featured other matches such as Gunther vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Lashley vs. Sheamus, and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey. You can click here for full results.

As noted earlier, WWE announced a major change to the main event of the upcoming WrestleMania Backlash Premium Live Event, after Friday’s taped episode of SmackDown. The match will now see RK-Bro & Drew McIntyre vs. The Usos & Roman Reigns in a non-title match.

Roman babyface as a m----------r in London! “Yeah, The Rock can get it too.” pic.twitter.com/vurDaqfuMb — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) April 29, 2022

Talk about superstar reactions… Roman Reigns just oozes star power #WWELondon pic.twitter.com/tabD0F6TLT — Louis Dangoor (@TheLouisDangoor) April 29, 2022

One of the most important jobs of a @WWE Superstar is to inspire and provide hope. I am proud to work alongside @MakeAWish and today, on #WorldWishDay, celebrate Wish Kids everywhere. Learn more here: https://t.co/mgJ4IgrhR3 pic.twitter.com/zr2SsiNpux — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) April 29, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]