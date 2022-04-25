The stipulations have been determined for how Taichi will defend his KOPW 2022 Trophy against Shingo Takagi on night seven of the NJPW Golden Fight Series.

Takagi vs. Taichi will be a “30-Count Match.” Whoever can pin the other for a combined total of 30 will win the trophy. Below is NJPW’s full announcement:

After the closest vote in KOPW history, the stipulations have been determined for April 25 and the first KOPW 2022 defence for Taichi opposite Shingo Takagi. V0tes cast 40,963 Taichi: 30 Count Match 21,194 votes 51.7% Shingo Takagi: Takagi style 3 falls match 19,769 votes 48.3% Taichi and Shingo will now officially face off in a 30 count rules match. A cumulative count will apply to both wrestlers in the match, and whoever can pin the other for a combined total of 30 will walk away with the trophy. What will happen in Hiroshima? Find out live on NJPW World!

Below is the lineup for NJPW Golden Fight Series Night 7:

* Tomoaki Honma & Togi Makabe vs. Yuto Nakashima & Tiger Mask

* Ryohei Oiwa, Master Wato, & Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Zack Sabre Jr., DOUKI, & Yoshinobu Kanemaru

* TAKA Michinoku & El Desperado vs. Gedo & Taiji Ishimori

* YOSHI-HASHI & Hirooki Goto vs. Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens

* YOH, Toru Yano, & Kazuchika Okada vs. BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi, & Tetsuya Naito

* NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Champions EVIL, SHO, & Yujiro Takahashi defend against Hiroshi Tanahashi, Tama Tonga, & Tanga Loa

* KOPW 2022 holder Taichi defends against Shingo Takagi

12 HOURS AWAY! Hiroshima sees a major stop on the road to Dontaku in the Golden Fight Series! Taichi vs Shingo Takagi in a 30 count main event! NEVER 6 man titles on the line! LIVE on @njpwworld!https://t.co/5hVBFiW1Rz#njpw #njfight pic.twitter.com/EqNF5fFX6t — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) April 24, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]