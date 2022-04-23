Pro Wrestling Guerrilla (PWG) has announced three new matches for their upcoming Delivering The Goods event after several AEW stars were pulled from the show.

It was revealed that JD Drake, Top Flight’s Dante Martin, and Wheeler Yuta are unable to make the upcoming May 1 show. Due to their absence, DDT Pro’s Konosuke Takeshita will go one-on-one with Aramis in his debut for the promotion. Slapjack from WWE, now going by Shane Haste, will make his return to in-ring action when he faces Jack Cartwheel.

Also scheduled for Delivering The Goods is The Briscoe Brothers vs. Aussie Open (Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher), and Biff Busick vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey.

AEW’s Daniel Garcia, one member of The Jericho Appreciation Society, won the Battle of Los Angeles tournament at the start of the year and earned the right to challenge PWG World Champion, Bandido. They will face off in the main event of the show, taking place at the Globe Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

You can see the updated card below:

PWG World Championship

Bandido (c) vs. Daniel Garcia

Biff Busick vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey

Blake Christian vs. Black Taurus

The Briscoe Brothers vs. Aussie Open

Kevin Blackwood vs. Jonathan Gresham

Konosuke Takeshita vs. Aramis

Jack Cartwheel vs. Shane Haste

