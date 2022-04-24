WWE.com has announced four new matches for this week’s WWE NXT, including a one-on-one match between Tony D’Angelo and Xyon Quinn. In the description WWE provides for the match, they note how Quinn has been on a streak since debuting his new gimmick, which might serve as trouble for D’Angelo.

“The New Don of NXT” looks to solidify his status in his first match since becoming a Made Man when he takes on Xyon Quinn.

“It will be a tall task for Tony D’Angelo as Quinn has been on a tear since displaying a new intense attitude, running through the likes of Draco Anthony and Wes Lee with his ferocious flying forearm. Can D’Angelo protect his turf, or will Quinn run it straight right through the Made Man? Find out Tuesday night on NXT 2.0 at 8/7 C on USA.”

It was also revealed that newcomer Nikkita Lyons is set for a rematch with Lash Legend after Lash ambushed her during an interview last week.

“Despite suffering the loss in their first encounter, Lash Legend is far from done with Nikkita Lyons, ambushing the viral sensation backstage during an interview with McKenzie Mitchell.

“Legend has been outraged at all the attention Lyons has garnered since making her debut, stating that should be her hype and admiration because she is the future of the women’s division on NXT 2.0. Will she be able to pummel some respect into Lyons during their rematch or will it be the same ending, different day? Tune in Tuesday night to NXT 2.0 at 8/7 C on USA to find out!”

We will also see “The Street Champion of the Island”, Solo Sikoa, face off against Trick Williams ahead of his NXT North American Title Match at NXT Spring Breakin’.

“After costing Solo Sikoa his one-on-one opportunity for the NXT North American Championship, Trick Williams is in for a world of trouble as he squares off with “The Street Champion of the Island.”

“Sikoa flattened Williams with a splash, but the momentary distraction allowed Cameron Grimes to deliver a Cave-In for the pinfall victory. That didn’t sit well with Sikoa as he repaid Carmelo Hayes’ right-hand man with a surprise superkick before stepping to Grimes and re-inserting himself back into the title picture. Can Sikoa dish out some payback and build momentum ahead of his Triple Threat Match for the North American Championship at NXT Spring Breakin’? Don’t miss a second of the action Tuesday night on NXT 2.0 at 8/7 C on USA!”

There will also be a huge mixed-gender tag team match between Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde & Elektra Lopez vs. Josh Briggs, Brooks Jensen & Fallon Henley. You can see the description WWE.com provided for the upcoming match below:

“Legado del Fantasma won’t be able to use the numbers to their advantage as Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde & Elektra Lopez lock horns with Josh Briggs, Brooks Jensen & Fallon Henley in a Six-Person Mixed Tag Team Match.

“The two trios have been at odds for weeks, brawling every time they crossed paths whether outside the ring, on the entrance ramp or backstage. What is in store for the NXT Universe when these teams finally settle the score inside the squared circle? Find out Tuesday night on NXT 2.0 at 8/7 C on USA.”

The current full card for WWE NXT can be seen below:

* Tony D’Angelo vs. Xyon Quinn

* Lash Legend vs. Nikkita Lyons

* Solo Sikoa vs. Trick Williams

* Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde & Elektra Lopez vs. Josh Briggs, Brooks Jensen & Fallon Henley

