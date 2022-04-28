WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter has signed a new multi-year deal with toy giant Hasbro, and will soon be returning to the world of G.I. Joe for action figures.

Earlier this week, Slaughter made an appearance on the Hasbro Pulse live stream to make it official, stating that he’s being called back into action by Joe Command. His announcement can be seen below.

@_SgtSlaughter has an announcement for you! That's right, Sarge is back to active duty and coming to the #GIJoeClassifiedSeries line in the future. Stay tuned to #HasbroPulse for more information. #YOJOE pic.twitter.com/hLHaLJSoLB — Hasbro Pulse (@HasbroPulse) April 26, 2022

Hasbro later announced that Slaughter’s new 6-inch action figure will drop later this year, as part of as part of their G.I. Joe Classified Series. A digital render of the new action figure can be seen below.

G.I. Joe Classified Sgt Slaughter pic.twitter.com/YTnOkekiVt — Preternia (@preterniadotcom) April 26, 2022

Slaughter has had seven different G.I. Joe figures over the years, dating back to his first one in 1985. The former WWE Champion was also part of the original 1980s animated series and the 1987 animated movie. His character first debuted in the animated series in the second season’s first episode, titled “Arise Serpentor Arise, Part 1.”

Sgt. Slaughter reportedly had a falling out with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon in 1984 over his character likeness. He would return to WWE six years later as a kayfabe Iraqi sympathizer during the Gulf War.

The wrestling legend also took to Twitter to share his excitement over his return to G.I. Joe, as seen below.

YO⭐️JOE👍🏻😎💪🏻& Lookout Cobra🐍 — SGT SLAUGHTER (@_SgtSlaughter) April 27, 2022

