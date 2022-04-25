WWE Hall of Famer Kane (aka Glenn Jacobs) is reportedly scheduled to make a special appearance on tonight’s WWE RAW.

Kane is also the Mayor of Knoxville, Tennessee, which is the location of tonight’s WrestleMania Backlash go-home edition of RAW. Fightful Select reports that The Mayor is scheduled to appear on the show.

The early pitch for Kane’s return to WWE TV is for him to be involved in a segment with Ezekiel and Kevin Owens.

Plans can always change, but the Owens vs. Ezekiel feud is set to continue tonight with help from The Big Red Mayor.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the current line-up:

* Becky Lynch makes her first RAW appearance since WrestleMania 38

* 20th Anniversary Celebration for RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton

* Hometown star and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair defends against Sonya Deville

* Bobby Lashley vs. Omos in an Arm Wrestling Contest

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]