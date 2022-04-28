The May 2 edition of AEW “Dark: Elevation” was taped tonight at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA, before AEW Dynamite hit the air. Below are full spoilers from the taping:

* Mark Henry and Paul Wight were on commentary

* Julia Hart defeated Abby Jane

* Willow Nightingale defeated Gia Scott

* Anthony Ogogo defeated Goldy via referee stoppage after an elevated KO punch

* Konosuke Takeshita defeated Rhett Titus with a running knee. This was a good match and they shook hands after

* Tony Nese defeated Cheeseburger. Mark Sterling was at ringside with Nese. Cheeseburger received a big pop and was over with the crowd during the match. Fans chanted “Burger!” as he exited the ring. This was another good match

* Anna Jay and Kris Statlander defeated Emi Sakura and Nyla Rose. Vickie Guerrero was at ringside with the heels. Statlander pinned Sakura to win another good match

* Max Caster defeated Zack Clayton. Anthony Bowens was at ringside with Caster

* The Dark Order defeated Eli Isom, Bret Waters, Cory Bishop, Mike Law, Anthony Bennett and Jaden Valo in a 12-man tag team match

Elevation airs every Monday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

