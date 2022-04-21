The April 25 edition of AEW “Dark: Elevation” was taped earlier tonight from the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, before AEW Dynamite hit the air. Thanks to Matthew Carlins (@MainstreamMat) for the following spoilers from the taping:

* The Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds, Stu Grayson, Evil Uno, 10 and Alan “5” Angels defeated Luther, Serpentico, Tito Oric, Bulk Nasty and RC Dupree

* Kris Statlander defeated Julia Hart

* Konosuke Takeshita defeated Brandon Cutler

* Tony Nese defeated Steel City Brawler

* Minoru Suzuki defeated QT Marshall

* John Silver defeated Vince Valor

* Ruby Soho, Anna Jay and Skye Blue defeated Emi Sakura, The Bunny and Nyla Rose

* Penta Oscura defeated Max Caster

Elevation airs every Monday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

