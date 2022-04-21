The April 22 edition of AEW Rampage was taped earlier tonight from the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, after AEW Dynamite went off the air. Thanks to Matthew Carlins (@MainstreamMat) for the following spoilers from the taping:

* Adam Cole defeated Tomohiro Ishii in a qualifier for The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament. Rocky Romero and Orange Cassidy were at ringside with Ishii, and Cassidy is no longer wearing a sling. Jay White came down to the ring at one point and pushed Romero into the steel ring steps, which distracted the referee and allowed Cole to hit a low blow on Ishii, then finish him for the pin

* Shawn Spears came out for commentary

* Lance Archer defeated Serpentico

* Eddie Kingston defeated Daniel Garcia. No one else from The Jericho Appreciation Society came out with Garcia, no one was with Kingston. The stipulation had everyone banned from ringside

* AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill retained over Marina Shafir

Rampage will air this Friday night on TNT at 10pm ET.

