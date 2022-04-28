The April 29 edition of AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA, after AEW Dynamite went off the air. Below are full spoilers from the taping:

* Darby Allin defeated Swerve Strickland to qualify for The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament

* AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill, Red Velvet and Kiera Hogan defeated Trish Adora, Skye Blue and Willow Nightingale when Cargill pinned Adora

* Keith Lee defeated Colten Gunn

* The confrontation between Hook and Danhausen was interrupted by Tony Nese and Mark Sterling. Hook ran Nese off and denied Danhausen’s attempt at being friends

* ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe retained over Trent Beretta by TKO

Rampage airs every Friday night at 10pm ET on TNT.

