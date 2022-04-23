As noted, next week’s SmackDown was taped after last night’s live episode from the MVP Arena in Albany, NY.

The show kicked off with the advertised contract signing segment featuring RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton & Riddle and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, ahead of their Winners Take All Title Unification match at WrestleMania Backlash. You can click here for complete spoilers.

A brawl broke out during the segment, ending with a confrontation between Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre. After a brief stare down, they got physical, with McIntyre hitting a belly-to-belly suplex on Reigns. You can see a fan captured video below.

WWE also teased a Reigns vs. McIntyre program during Friday’s SmackDown when Sami Zayn told The Tribal Chief that McIntryre had been getting “chummy” with RK-Bro of late, and that he’d heard them throwing shade at The Bloodline.

The Reigns – McIntyre confrontation on next week’s SmackDown could mean a potential match at WrestleMania Backlash. As noted, the match will headline WWE’s upcoming live events in the U.K. and France. The tour will run through April 28 – May 1.

Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre also headlined a pair of WWE live events last weekend.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]