The following WWE NXT Level Up matches were taped tonight at the WWE Performance Center, to air this Friday on Peacock and the WWE Network:

* Roxanne Perez defeated Sloane Jacobs. Perez is the former Rok-C and this is her in-ring debut for the company, Jacobs is the former Notorious Mimi and this is her first NXT Level Up match

* Damon Kemp defeated Troy Donovan. Channing Lauren accompanied Donovan to the ring as they are tag team partners. They debuted last Friday with a loss to Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward

* Tatum Paxley defeated Kiana James. Ivy Nile watched the match from the stage

You can click here for a bit more background information on the NXT newcomers featured at these tapings.

NXT Level Up airs every Friday night at 10pm ET via Peacock and the WWE Network. Below are a few photos from the tapings:

Rok-C (now known as Roxanne Perez) will make her debut in an upcoming episode of #NXTLevelUp. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/6iQTo3Kubs — 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) April 13, 2022

