Upcoming episodes of WWE NXT UK were taped on Wednesday at BT Sport Studio in London, England. Below are full spoilers from the taping:

* Symbiosis defeated Mark Andrews and Wildboar

* Noam Dar hosted a Super Nova Sessions segment with NXT 2.0’s Lash Legend

* Xia Brookside defeated Angel Hayze

* NXT 2.0’s Von Wagner defeated Saxton Huxley

* Tiger Turan defeated Tate Mayfair

* NXT 2.0’s Damon Kemp defeated Danny Jones

* NXT UK Women’s Champion Meiko Satomura retained over Isla Dawn

* Ashton Smith and Oliver Carter defeated Mark Coffey and Joe Coffey of Gallus

* NXT 2.0’s Ivy Nile defeated Nina Samuels

* Amale and Angel Hayze defeated Xia Brookside and Eliza Alexander

* Die Familia (Yeoman, Rohan Raja) defeated Dave Mastiff and Jack Starz

* Kenny Williams defeated Josh Morrell

* NXT UK Champion Ilja Dragunov retained over Jordan Devlin. This match originally ended in a title change but it was re-started and Dragunov retained

NXT UK airs every Thursday at 3pm ET and 8pm BST on Peacock and the WWE Network. These matches should air over the next few weeks.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]