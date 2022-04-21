During the most recent episode of the BrewBound Podcast, Steve Austin recalled finding out he would be using the now-famous beer truck on WWE Raw to spray down The Corporation.

The Texas Rattlesnake admitted that during that time, you would learn things the day of and he often had crazy things to do. He also revealed a secret about the beer hose, noting he was not spraying beer for the whole segment.

“Well, you know, living on the road back in those days was a pretty wild time,” he said. “A lot of times you got creative the day of. I remember arriving in the building, Vince or somebody is saying, ‘hey man, you’re going to drive a beer truck into the arena, and hose down The Rock.’ I bumped the ring with it, and the first 30 gallons that came out was actually beer, and then it turned into water.

“When you show up, and you hear all the crazy sh*t they’ve had me do, whether it was Zambonis, beer trucks, driving cement trucks, filling in a corvette with cement, just totaling a brand new corvette, you know. We were able to do so much fun things, it’s those moments that people will never forget, and that beer truck was one of them.”

Steve Austin then reflected on the roster that they had during that period, which is why he thinks the ratings were so high. The Hall Of Famer stated that they were doing off-the-wall things on a regular basis.

“As I stood on top of that beer truck delivering the go-home promo for Rock for WrestleMania 15, it was a hell of a night at the office. People just sh*t their pants, because you just don’t see that every day,” he said. “And that’s the kind of stuff we were doing, sh*t, it seemed like damn near every Monday night we were doing something off the wall, and that’s why the ratings were so high. Well, I’ve got to give a lot of credit to the roster, we had a loaded roster with a lot of great creative, and we were just on a tear.”

During his career with WWE, Steve Austin did get behind the wheel of various vehicles. That was never a problem for Austin because he prided himself on being able to deliver when the red light was on.

“I don’t know why I had this talent, but from driving monster trucks, I learned how to drive a monster truck 15 minutes before we went on live TV. That Zamboni guy showed me how to run it,” he added. “That cement truck, it had those fold-down levers, they didn’t have a mark for me to hit. When you’re on live TV and the red light is on, I’m your guy. So, just being able to come through at crunch time, and always be able to deliver the goods. It has always been something that I’ve prided myself on when it comes to live TV, and working with WWE.”

When it came to spraying people down with the beer hose, Steve Austin admitted that the reaction was awesome. He also recalled nearly taking his own head off due to the power that the beer was coming out of the hose.

“But you know what’s awesome? When you see the reaction, because you don’t know what’s going to happen, that’s not something you practice. You do it on the spot, live, and you don’t know how it’s going to shake out,” he said. “So I am spraying Vince down, and him being the ultimate promoter starts swimming on the mat trying to get away.

“I am spraying The Rock down, and then at one time I was doing to give myself a drink of beer, and that thing is on full throttle. So, if you watch that back when I tip that thing up to try and take a drink from it, it’s pouring out almost the force of a fire hose. I almost took myself out of the game with that flow of beer and water. It was amazing, and I really had so much fun with my WWE career.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the BrewBound Podcast with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

