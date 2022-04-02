– Below is the WrestleMania 38 Night One Kickoff pre-show video. The panel features Kayla Braxton, Peter Rosenberg, and Sam Roberts, along with WWE Hall of Famers JBL and Booker T. The panel is currently filming outside of AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX, and the fans who are waiting to get in the stadium are fired up.

WWE has still not announced a Kickoff match as of this writing. You can click here to join our live WrestleMania Saturday results and Viewing Party.

– The panel spoke on the Kickoff pre-show about how WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin is in tremendous shape for tonight’s appearance on The KO Show with Kevin Owens. WWE tweeted this photo of Austin with 2022 WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker during rehearsals earlier this afternoon and it is clear that Stone Cold is in great shape.

