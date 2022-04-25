Police in Florida received a potentially key piece of evidence in their investigation into a fatal three-vehicle crash involving WWE Hall of Famer Tammy “Sunny” Sytch.

However, charges in the case have yet to be filed.

PWInsider on Monday published a statement it received from the Ormond Beach Police Department. The department said that it has received part of the toxicology report from the crash but details on what is contained in the partial report were not shared. Police noted that any possible charges will not be filed until their investigation is complete and there will be an updated press release after that decision is reached.

Ormond Beach Police suspect Tammy “Sunny” Sytch was intoxicated when she caused the crash that killed 75-year-old Julian Lasseter Jr. of Daytona Beach Shores, Florida on March 25. Police say Sytch failed to stop while driving southbound on U.S. 1, just north of Granada Boulevard, when she crashed into a stopped vehicle.

That vehicle then crashed into the vehicle in front of it. Police say Lasseter was the driver of the vehicle hit by Sytch. He was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

A search warrant was later approved, and police used it to obtain a blood sample from Tammy Sytch. Police say two witnesses saw Sytch “driving at a high rate of speed” prior to the crash.

Tammy “Sunny” Sytch has kept a relatively low profile since the crash. However, on Friday, she replied to several individuals on Twitter. Sytch implied that she had suffered a seizure just prior to the crash and that the vehicle she was driving was traveling only 10 miles per hour at the time of the collision.

“Hmmmabout 10 since I was slowing down to. Light. But he had a heart. Attack. Nothing to do with my seizure.”

Sytch later lashed out at some individuals on social media.

“QUESTION FOR ALL: why follow me (and others) just to write nasty comments and derogatory remarks?” Sytch wrote. “Is your life that f*cking boring?? Can’t you think of something to do? Like assemble LEGOS?? or dress like Star Wars characters? Doesn’t it show your insecurities ??”

